Osinbajo, Ambode, Adebule,,1000 participants for Sheikh Zuglool colloquium

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu, among other

dignitaries are expected to participate at the maiden edition of the Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Sanusi Colloquium; an annual Islamic academic conference instituted to immortalize the Sheik who was the founder of Daru Dda’wah Wal Irshad Arabic Centre, Isolo.

Also, President, Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Babalola and Barrister Ramlat Okunola and no fewer than 1000 people are among dignitaries expected at the event.

The Mudeer, Daru Dda’wah Wal Irshad Arabic Centre, Sheikh Ridwan Zuglool Sanusi who disclosed this yesterday, noted that the colloquium with the theme “Islamic Education and its Role in Sustaining Peace and Human Development” will hold on Thursday, 21stJune 2018 at Daru Dda’wah College, Isolo by 10.00am.

He said seasoned Islamic Scholars and teachers of Islamic and Arabic Studies including Prof. Ibrahim Muhammed of Bayero University, Kano; Prof Mashood Baderin of University of London and Hon Abdul Lateef Abdul Hakeem, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State are expected to deliver presentations at the colloquium.

He: “We instituted this annual colloquium in the name of Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Sanusi, the founder of Daru Dda’wah Wal Irshad Arabic Centre, in recognition of his contribution to the advancement of Islamic knowledge in Nigeria and in keeping with Islamic tradition of scholarship exemplified by him.”

Sheikh Sanusi noted that discussion from the colloquium will generate scholarly debates and interventions with potentials to positively impact on the Nigerian people and the Muslims, in the face of security challenges that threaten the world peace.

He added that there would be presentations on the contributions of Sheikh Zuglool to the development of the world security and peace; concept of leadership and qualities of good leaders in Islam; Islamic Impact on Contemporary Literature amongst others at the colloquium.

While stating that the colloquium is one of the ways which Daru Dda’wah Wal Irshad Arabic Centre is adopting to promote peace and ensure human capital development, Sheikh Sanusi added that that activities of the school is aimed acquainting students with the broad outlines of Islam as a religion and a complete way of life as well as provide qualified and trained Arabic and Islamic teachers and scholars who will adequately serve the staffing needs of schools and colleges in Nigeria and West Africa in general.

“We are also poised to complement government efforts at both national and international levels in providing qualitative Arabic and Islamic education to learners who are interested in acquisition of spoken and written competences in Arabic language and maintain the rigorous scholarly approach to the problems of contemporary Muslim communities with particular reference to Nigeria by providing trained and well equipped Islamic scholars in Da’wah who can convey the true message of Islam”, he explained.

Late Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Sunuusi was born on 18th of August 1938. He was one of the earliest students of Sheikh Adam Abdullah Al-ilory. He was a successful researcher in Islamic historiography. His school; Daru dawah wal irshad at Isolo has graduated hundreds of students in Arabic and Islamic studies.