Oshiomhole’s emergence as Chairman’ll promote unity, peace —Rivers APC

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the emergence of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the party would engender fresh innovation in the management of the affairs of the party.

The party congratulated Oshomhole on his victory, adding that his leadership would ensure unity and peace in the party and lead to victory for the party on 2019.

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Chairman of APC, Mr Ojukaye Fag-Amachree, said: “The emergence of Oshiomhole will bring about fresh air and new innovations that will prepare our party to win the 2019 elections.

“His skills in managing individuals of diverse backgrounds, interests and aspirations will come handy in unifying our party for the task ahead of the 2019 elections and thereafter.”