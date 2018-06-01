Orimolusi vacant stool: Ogun leaders demand out-of-court settlement 24yrs after

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

IJEBU-IGBO—WORRIED by the face-off over the vacant Orimolusi stool in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, the Council of Elders have demanded an out-of-court settlement with parties involved, to end crisis that had enveloped the throne.

They demanded an out-of-court settlement after some parties approached the Supreme Court to further pursue their claims to the stool that had remained vacant since the demise of last monarch on May 24, 1994.

Lamenting over the interregnum in the town’s history, the Chairman, Ijebu-Igbo Council, Prof. Layi Ogunkoya, in an interview told newsmen that the imbroglio surrounding the stool has divided the ancient town along different lines.

Aside from the division, the former Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Obasanjo University, OOU, hinted that the crisis has degenerated to a level of insecurity in the town, resulting in incessant killings and other social vices.

Ogunkoya said: “It is practically difficult, if not impossible, for feuding members of the same family or clan to return from a court and still remain friends.

“It is on this premise that we crave the indulgence of the Ojuromi Ruling House and all concerned to tow the path of honour by eschewing bitterness and give peace a chance.

“Let them join the patriotic Ijebu-Igbo Council of Elders to prevail on combatants, litigants or contestants to sheathe their swords and voluntarily agree to withdraw all ongoing pending court cases, in particular, the anticipated Supreme Court case.”

Ogunkoya assured Governor Ibikunle Amosun and the Awujale of Ijebuland, a rancour-free intervention that would meet their expectations and those of the entire community.

He disclosed that a committee would meet all litigants before the June 4 court date, to stress the need to withdraw all the cases.