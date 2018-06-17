Breaking News
Ore, major S/W cities left out of rail project – Tofowomo

On 12:21 amIn News by adekunleComments

By Dayo Johnson, Akure
A former Commis-sioner for Transport and a senatorial aspirant in Ondo State, Otunba Nicholas Tofowomo, Saturday, kicked against the  alleged sidetracking of Ore  and some major commercial centres in the South-West from the ongoing rail project in Nigeria.

Workers at the construction site of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line during an inspection tour of the project by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, in Papalanto, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Tofowomo said this when he picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, notification of interest and requirement form to represent Ondo South in the Senate.

“Ore community is the major commercial city in the South-West that links the South-West, the South- South and the South-East”.

He accused the APC administration of failing the people at  the federal, state levels.

“Nigerians can’t afford to have another four years of  the Buhari administration as the Federal Government has failed in all sectors”, the aspirant said.

Tofowomo  promised to legislate on the following and make them beneficial and productive for the people of Ondo South:  Security,  infrastructure, employment,effective transportation system and power

 


