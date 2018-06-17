Ore, major S/W cities left out of rail project – Tofowomo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Commis-sioner for Transport and a senatorial aspirant in Ondo State, Otunba Nicholas Tofowomo, Saturday, kicked against the alleged sidetracking of Ore and some major commercial centres in the South-West from the ongoing rail project in Nigeria.

Tofowomo said this when he picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, notification of interest and requirement form to represent Ondo South in the Senate.

“Ore community is the major commercial city in the South-West that links the South-West, the South- South and the South-East”.

He accused the APC administration of failing the people at the federal, state levels.

“Nigerians can’t afford to have another four years of the Buhari administration as the Federal Government has failed in all sectors”, the aspirant said.

Tofowomo promised to legislate on the following and make them beneficial and productive for the people of Ondo South: Security, infrastructure, employment,effective transportation system and power