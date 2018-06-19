Opposition elements out to stampede NEMA, group alleges

A group, Coalition for Change and Development (CCD) has alleged that some “opposition elements” are trying to frustrate activities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their selfish gains.

CCD, in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Richard Itodo, said it has concluded investigations about the agency, related with staff members and allegedly uncovered the reason behind the recent stalemate at the NEMA to be a product of mischief emanating from certain elements whom it said, have vowed to disrupt activities for pecuniary gains.

The statement read in full;

We are again compelled to intervene in the ongoing raucous at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) where civil disobedience is being fuelled by opposition elements within and out side the establishment which has consequently snowballed into inflicting hardship on the several number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)scattered in camps around the country.

“As a Civil Society Organization, Coalition for Change and Development(CCD) is strongly opposed to any attempt by any individual or group aimed at meting out inhuman treatment which will amount to denial of the fundamental rights of every and any Nigerian.

“It is on this premise that having concluded investigations and relating with staff , it has been uncovered that the reason for the recent stalemate at the agency is a product of mischief emanating from certain elements who have vowed to disrupt activities for pecuniary gains.

CCD therefore states as follows :

We will not sit back and watch any person or group of persons mischievously frustrate the efforts of government at catering for it’s citizens especially the less privileged as in the IDPs.

“That CCD is keenly watching the unfolding events at NEMA , as an interested party with the view to ensure everyone Nigerian gets his due.

“As a Civil Society Organization committed to the tenets of justice and equity, we will not hesitate to raise the Nigerian populace in protest at the slightest idea of an attempt to subvert positive change in the life of Nigerians in a bid by a few to cover crime.

“The ongoing raucous at NEMA should be amicably suspended and normal operation be resumed to avoid further disenfranchisement of tax paying Nigerians whose taxes have been footing the bills of this self-serving lot.

“Meanwhile we unequivocally state that we will not fold our arms to watch certain group of no-gooders frustrate the efforts of well-meaning public servants who are dedicated to delivery of their mandate just to satisfy their selfish intentions.

“We, as a matter of obligation warn that if the needful is not done we shall not hesitate to rise to our mandate by moving well meaning tax paying Nigerians to stampede the current barricade at the office premise of NEMA by staff who are in cahoots with these criminal elements and ensure that order and sanity is restored rather agency.”