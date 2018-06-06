Operatives nab female drug trafficker at Kuje Prisons

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service have arrested a female visitor to the prison, Miss Ijeoma Franca Joseph with parcels of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

The substance which was allegedly concealed in a carton of spicy biscuits was discovered during a routine search on visitors by security operatives at the gate of the medium security prison.

Confirming the development, Command Public Relations Officer, Chukwuedo Humphrey, said on interrogation, “the suspect claimed that one Mr Daniel had engaged her to take some package to his brother, Mr Miracle Amechi who is an inmate in Kuje prison and the package includes a carton of spicy biscuit, rolls of milk and milo, shirts and N2, 500 and that she was ignorant of the real contents of the carton of the spicy biscuits”.

She has however been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Prisons FCT Command, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche has warned visitors to the prison to shun smuggling hard drugs to prison inmates and encouraging its use in whatever guise.

He noted that the use of hard drugs does not only compromise reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners but also have debilitating effects on their health.

He further appealed to the general public to support the doggedness of the current management of the service in ensuring that the aims of imprisonment are achieved in order to have a safe and sound society.