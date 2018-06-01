Breaking News
Operation Last Hold: Commander charges troops to brace up for task ahead

Abuja – The Commander of `Operation Last Hold’, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko has charged troops being deployed for the operation to take their pre-deployment training serious and brace up for the task ahead of them.

Dikko also charged them to be disciplined and remain professional at all times, saying that the nation relies on them to address the various security challenges in order to ensure peace.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu said in a statement on Friday that the commander gave charge while addressing the troops at their concentration area at Azare in Bauchi State.

The army launched the four-month long operation in Borno North on May 1, to clear remnants of terrorists in nine Local Government Areas in that zone.

It was also designed to destroy the terrorists’ strong points in the Lake Chad Basin general area.

The operation will facilitate return of Internally Displaced Persons – IDPs back to their communities, restore socio-economic activities and prepare ground for the conduct of 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Northern Borno.

Dikko charged the troops to brace up for the challenges ahead of them.


