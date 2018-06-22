Opera News is shaking things up for the World Cup

Africa’s number one news app now comes with live World Cup coverage and gives users the chance to win a car – by shaking their phone!

Opera News has been updated with loads of new features that let users experience the football World Cup 2018. Football fans among Opera News users will now be able to choose their favorite team and follow all the updates of the competition with live scores and kickoff reminders for every match.

“The World Cup happens only every four years and at Opera we are as hyped about it as hundreds of millions of football fans around the world,” said Jørgen Arnesen, Global Head of Marketing and Distribution at Opera. “We decided to update our app to give our users a totally new football experience at their fingertips, so they can find all the information the need in one app.”

Never miss a game

Opera News makes it easier for its users to keep an eye on the latest results for all 64 World Cup matches with the new “Live” button. The button will display a table with real-time scores for every game from the group and knockout stages. In addition, kickoff reminders have been enabled for every match so that everyone is aware when their favorite teams are playing. These reminders are shown in the app via push notifications and can be personalized based on your favorite teams.

Follow your favorite teams

The “Follow” button now allows users to add their favorite teams to the tab on top of the screen. This tab displays the latest news about the chosen teams, as well as scores and fixtures for all 32 teams.

Shake your phone to win!

To celebrate the World Cup, Opera News is organizing a giveaway in partnership with Jumia, the largest online store in Africa. Users can win vouchers that can be exchanged for amazing prizes like, smartphones, TV’s, watches, games & consoles, audio home systems and airtime just by shaking their phones during World Cup matches when using Opera News.

Opera News user has a unique chance to win one of the two vouchers that can be exchanged for a car KIA RIO 1.4 LX.

“We are football-mad at Jumia, and we can’t wait to see some of Africa’s top teams take on the world,” said Sam Chappatte, MD for Jumia. “We hope fans make the most of the Shake & Win campaign and have a chance to win one of over 700,000 Jumia vouchers.”

Available for download

Opera News is available for download from Google Play in 16 languages.