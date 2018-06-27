Ooni to launch the first of its kind literature book on Queen Moremi Ajasoro

By Chris Onuoha

His imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife will on July 14 unveils a historic book written in honour of the Yoruba legend and queen of liberation, “Queen Moremi Ajasoro.” The publication which is being written in both Yoruba and English is aimed at reviving our rapidly vanishing history and culture.

People without history and culture are doomed to extinction, therefore the publication of the queen Móremí Ajasoro is expected to remind and restore the pride of a woman and to encourage the values of decency, courage, hardwork, justice and sacrifice for public good contentment integrity and good governance.

Ooni who build a statue of Móremí in her memory has described the heroine as the real mother of liberty whose legacy must not be left in oblivion and one of his greatest ambitions is erecting the tallest statue in Nigeria in her memory.

According to the global heritage ambassador of Móremí Ajasoro legacies, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, “The publication of the Queen Móremí Ajasoro literature is being done in collaboration with Obafemi Awolowo University and the idea behind this publication being done in both Yoruba and English is for it to be distributed to schools across the nation for the preservation and promotion of the Yoruba language and the new generation to learn about the attributes and power of a woman in ancient Yoruba history.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Moremi Soyinka Onijala the daughter of Prof. Wole Soyinka who was named after the legendary Queen Móremí has commended the efforts of his imperial majesty in his bid to continually promote the legacy of the iconic queen.