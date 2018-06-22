Ooni of Ife, others bag awards as Ekiti Varsity holds convocation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and other eminent Nigerians will bag honourary awards at the 23rd convocation ceremonies of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Oba Ogunwusi is to be honoured with honourary Doctorate degree in Public Administration at the ceremonies slated for tomorrow.

The former Registrar of West African Examinations Council, WAEC, and that of University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Chief Alex Ajayi, Mr. Abiodun Adedapo, Dr. Olasehinde Olatunji, Mr. Israel Ovirih and Dr. Falil Ayo Abina are to be honoured with Doctor of Public Administration, Doctor of Finance, Doctor of Public Administration and Doctor of Economics, respectively.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Bandele, who spoke at a pre-convocation press conference in Ado Ekiti, said the institution has set up a work-study programme, where indigent students would work for the institution and get paid on monthly basis to finance their education to reduce drop out on account of poverty.

He disclosed that a total of 9,796 will graduate out of which 49 bagged first class honour degrees.

He said: “The reason for these new courses is that we are in the world of competition. Our people need a break away from traditional courses to make them competitive in this 21st-century economy.”

The VC added that the university is making good exploits in academics, with many of its academic staff and students leading in national and global academic competitions.