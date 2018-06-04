Onochie defines Ex-military heads of state in a photo with ‘Good, Bad and Ugly’

By Nwafor Sunday

Lauretta Onochie, social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday displayed a photo of Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida with an encryption ‘The Good, Bad and Ugly’.

She asked via her tweeter handle if any one has a copy of this movie ‘The Good, Bad and Ugly’, and uses Buhari, Obasanjo and IBB’s images to define the movie.

The image however set the social media abuzz as reactions trailed the media over Onochie’s write-up.

As at the time of filling this report, no reason has been given by either presidency or Onochie for posting the photo with such write-up.

Her reasons might not be far from their various achievements when they were heads of state and president respectively.

Watch photo below:

Who has a copy of the movie called. “THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY?” pic.twitter.com/XjK2Ssh0Ix — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 2, 2018