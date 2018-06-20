One year after, family of missing Police sergeant cries out

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA— A year after Sergeant Daniel Nwankwo, a policeman serving with Akwa Ibom State Command, went missing, his family has decried the silence of Police authorities on his whereabouts, saying the health of his 85-year-old mother, Victoria, has deteriorated since the incident.

Sergeant Daniel, Force Number 424092, and some of his colleagues serving with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, were said to have been deployed to arrest members of a suspected criminal gang at Obot Ndom community in Etinan council area of the state on April 21, 2017. But Daniel has not been seen since, as they were alleged to have been attacked by the gang.

However, the family, in a petition by Evangelist Chukwuemeka Nwankwo, accused the Police of hiding the incident from them and asked the IGP to produce Daniel, dead or alive.

The family lamented that various efforts made to ascertain Daniel’s whereabouts had been futile as Police authorities maintained silence over the matter.

The petition read: “This is about a year and two months now that Daniel went missing and the Police authorities have refused to say anything about his whereabouts.

“We are pained that our son, who was serving his fatherland as a policeman could be missing without his employers telling his family about what may have happened to him.

“We have written letters and visited the Akwa Ibom Police Command, yet nobody has told us Daniel’s whereabouts.

“None of the letters we wrote to the Police was acknowledged. We are afraid of a cover up, as Daniel may have been killed.

“Daniel’s disappearance has left many unanswered questions from the Police. Let them produce him; dead or alive.”