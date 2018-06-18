One shot as festival turns awry in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—ONE person was, Saturday night, shot while others were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries during the climax of the Oteri community festival in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, identified as Benjamin, is the Vice Chairman of the community.

He was said to have been accidentally shot on the leg by another member of the community’s executive, while celebrating the conclusion of the annual festival at the community’s shrine.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, a resident stated that the incident happened at about 9p.m. on Saturday with the victim rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “While they were dancing at the shrine, a senior member of the community executive, who had a pump action rifle, shot twice into the air in celebration.

“Unfortunately, a bullet was still stuck in the chamber of the rifle, which discharged accidentally, hitting the Vice Chairman in lower part of one of his legs, with shrapnel hitting others.”