One killed in Ebonyi cult clash, as police arrest 8 suspects

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—ONE suspected cultist in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state was yesterday killed following an alleged reprisal attack by a rivalry cult group (names withheld) which had been terrorising Ezzamgbo and Ngbo communities in the area.

Speculations are rife that the recent cult activities in the area which hitherto had been curbed through the instrumentality of the council boss, Clement Odah has re-emerged, following an alleged desperation by some politicians who want to gain dominance in the 2019 general elections.

Briefing newsmen at the headquarters of Ohaukwu local government area of the state, Odah who expressed shock and dismay over the killing of one Anselem Ifeanyi Omah around 10:30pm at Ezzamgbo community added that the Police Division in the area had arrested 8 suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of the victim.

According to him, the victim has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary as the police division did not only recover firearms from the suspects but also transferred the case to the State Police Headquarters for further investigation.

“For more than two years now, we have not had any other problem from that axis and we have been enjoying peace. Secondly, it is the internal insecurity from some misguided youths who were deceived over time to believe there is something good in belonging to illegal societies.

“There are many of them but the most prominent is the bad societies that are being churned out by our universities, that is cultism. I launched a decisive war against cultism from the first day I came in as the council chairman. It was difficult but by the grace of God, we succeeded.

“Before yesterday, I had boasted in many fora that we have won the war against cultism and that was true because I refused to compromise. We have made it known that we have zero tolerance for cultism. So, it was a shock when we heard around 10pm to 11pm that one of our sons was gunned down here in Ezzamgbo; his name is Anselem Ifeanyi Omah.”