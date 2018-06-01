One dead, 13 others escape death in Delta accident

By Perez Brisibe

ONE person was Thursday confirmed dead while 13 others escaped death in a lone-accident at the Evwreni axis of the East/West road. The accident came five days after six others died and five cars burnt in another accident at the Ekrerhavwen axis of the East/West Road all in Ughelli North council area of Delta State.

Confirming the incident to Saturday Vanguard yesterday, Head of Operations, Ughelli Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Monday Okoro, stated that five persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident. He said: “The vehicle was a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EX 975 APP, and heading to Patani area from Ughelli when the accident occurred.”

Speaking on the cause of the accident, Okoro explained that it was as a result of tyre burst and loss of concentration by the driver adding that those injured were three women and two men.