Ondo workers flay Akeredolu on N10m graft from Fayose

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, in Ondo State, yesterday, faulted Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for accusing its leaders of collecting N10 milion from Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to cause an industrial crisis in the state.

In a statement, TUC refuted the allegations credited to Governor Akeredolu during a meeting with them on Wednesday.

Its state secretary, Mr. Fatuase Clement said the governor’s allegation “was a ploy to undermine the agitation by the state workers.”

The governor had invited the labour leaders to a meeting following an ultimatum given to down tools if he continued to shun them on their welfare.

In the bulletin circulated in the state, the workers said “Despite series of letters written to the government of the state seeking an audience to discuss and proffer solutions to lingering challenges, like leave allowances, salary arrears, promotion exercise, but the state government has been mute on our letters.”