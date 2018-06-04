Ondo PDP, activists, slam govt over neglect of Mother and Child hospital

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—WEEKS after rainstorm blew off rooftops of some buildings in the Mother and Child Hospital, Akure, Ondo State capital, the state government has not repaired the damages.

Of concern were the hospital’s major and minor theatres which were not spared by the rainstorm.

The Mother and Child Hospital is used to offer free medical services to expectant mothers and children under-five years, during the administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a human rights group, Movement for the Survival of the Underprivileged, MOSUP, raised these concerns and accused the state government of abandoning the hospital built by the immediate past administration.

The state PDP Director of Publicity, Ayo Fadaka, said in a statement that “the Mother and Child Hospital is our focus.

“The roofs have been partially blown off for months now in spite of the fact that services in the hospital are no longer free and has been generating millions for this government. This is sad.

“It clearly shows that the current administration does not care about the health of the citizenry.”

The human rights group, in a statement by its General Secretary, Fesojaye Adewale in Akure, alleged that the present administration had not “released allocation to the hospital since February 2017.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, could not be reached for comment as he failed to pick calls to his mobile.

However, a Director in the Ministry of Health said “some of the artisans engaged by the hospital authorities to renovate the various sections destroyed by the rainstorm left the site over inadequate fund to buy materials.”

Speaking in confidence, the government official said the workers had to abandon the renovation mid-way because the hospital failed to pay them.