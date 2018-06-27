Ondo monarch’s wife, driver regain freedom after N1m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE abducted wife of the Alauga of Auga in Akoko North-East area of Ondo State, Olori Olukemi Agunloye, and her driver have been released after four days in their captors’ den.

They are currently on admission at the General Hospital, Ikare.

Vanguard learned that they were released by their captors after the community rallied round the traditional ruler, Oba Samuel Agunloye, to pay N1 million ransom to the kidnappers.

Recall that the kidnappers initially demanded N20 million, but later reduced it to N10 million.

They reportedly came down to N1 million after they spoke with the traditional ruler, who pleaded with them that there was nowhere he could raise such an amount of money.