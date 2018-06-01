Ondo cries foul over bypass in rail routes by FG

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—QUESTIONS are being raised as to why Ondo State was neglected by the Federal Government in the national railway development scheme.

Akure and some economic centres in the state were bypassed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, in the construction of rail lines across the states in the South- West.

Of concern to the people was that Ondo State was the only state that was left out of the proposed railway route that is expected to pass through the South-West by the NRC.

Feasibility studies on the construction of 10 new standard gauge rail lines across the country were recently carried out by NRC following Federal Government’s directives.

According to the NRC, the standard gauge rail lines will cover a travelling distance of over 3, 421 kilometres when completed.

It further stated that the various rail lines would pass through Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Benin, Abuja, Kogi, Onitsha and Sokoto, among other states.

However, the neglect of the state by the NRC is generating heat across the state and questions are being asked as to what could have happened.

FG should do the needful

Consequently, opinion leaders, the state government and traditional rulers across the state have kicked against this, calling on the Federal Government to right the wrong.

They submitted that the economic implication of such massive alternative transportation cutting through the heart of Ondo State is thus better imagined.

The people of the state, who observed that the NRC feasibility report leaves out the key economic and population centres of Ondo State, said it was unacceptable and should be corrected.

A paramount traditional ruler in the state, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi faulted the perceived marginalisation of the state in the construction of the rail route.

Also, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae has equally lent his voice to the vexed issue.

Falae called on the Federal Government to include Akure in the proposed railway route that is expected to pass through the South-West.

It’s a great disservice—Akure monarch

The monarch lamented that it would be unfair if the state was omitted following the advertised route of the railway that is said to be from Calabar-Uyo-Aba-PH-Yenagoa-Otuoke-Ughelli-Warri-Sapele-Agbor-Asaba-Onitsha-Benin-Ore-Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu-Lagos.

Oba Aladelusi said: “It will be a great disservice to the people of Ondo State and will equally place it at a great economic disadvantage if the railway does not pass through the state capital.

“As we speak, Akure remains a vital link between the North and the South. It is strategic to the proposed bitumen exploration and the seaport in the riverine area of the state.”

Oversight’ll be redressed—Ondo govt

While speaking on behalf of the state government, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Utilities, Engr. Tunji Ariyomo told Vanguard that: “The agitation of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo is in total harmony with the goals of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on this crucial subject of Ondo State key economic centres being neglected in the national railway development scheme.

“Mr. Governor has worked hard and aggressively engaged all relevant stakeholders, including the Transport Minister and we are confident that this fatal oversight must have now been redressed.

“Also, I was privileged to engage the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation last year at our Nigerian Society of Engineers’ fellowship investiture ceremony. Based on his instruction, my office formally sent a case document to the agency to fast-track the inclusion of key economic centres in Ondo State in the coastal (East-West) rail program.

“The original route was Calabar-Uyo-Aba-PH-Yenagoa-Otuoke-Ughelli-Warri-Sapele-Agbor-Asaba-Onitsha-Benin-Ore-Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu-Lagos which passes through a spectrum of all major towns and state capitals in the benefiting states except in Ondo State where both the state capital and the economic centres were bypassed.

”The implication of this is that all major cities and core economic centres in Ondo State, such as Ifon, Owo, Ondo, Bolorunduro etc, that are naturally situated along that path and adjunct to the capital city, are now outside the railway transit spectrum.”

Besides, Ariyomo said: “Interestingly, the path re-delineation offers a very marginal difference in distance coverage despite higher potential on economic returns and route viability since the location of Ondo State confers a natural advantage as a confluence state interconnecting traffic across East, West and North corridors.”

He told Vanguard that the NRC boss has asked the state government “to send him a formal letter making case for the Ondo State segment.”

This was in December last year.

“We want Ore to Benin city to be Ore-Ondo-Akure-Owo-Benin City,” the governor’s aide said.