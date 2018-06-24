Ondo APC chair woos factional members

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, has extended olive branch to factional members of the party who organised parallel congresses across the state.

Adetimehin waved same olive branch to those who defected to other parties before the last governorship election in the state.

The factional members include members of National Assembly from Ondo, led by Senator Ajayi Boroffice, and a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi.

He promised that those who return to the party would not be victimized or discriminated against.

Adetimehin stated this while inaugurating the members of the State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Council (SEC) at the APC secretariat in Akure “Those who engaged in anti-party activities and those who defected to rival political parties should return to help build the party by going back to their various wards to re-register”, the party boss said.

His words: “Let me appeal to all members of our party who defected to other political platforms or got involved in one anti-party activity or the other to take the noble step of returning to the party through the prescribed channels. We shall by no means turn them down.”

He assured the members of open door policy in the activities of the APC, saying he would not be involved in divide and rule.