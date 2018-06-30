Ondo APC, Boroffice disagree over no tag claim by senator

By Dayo Johnson Akure

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) have disagreed over the non-provision of a tag for his accreditation during the party’s National Convention held in Abuja. Boroffice has been absent from party and state government activities for months following a no love lost between him and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He was alleged to have supported another candidate during the election that produced Akeredolu as the APC’s contender to protest alleged manipulation of the primary.

The senator has since denied the allegation but the governor and the party seemed not convinced.

Narrating his ordeal, Boriffice cited possible hostility from delegates from Ondo hence his decision to sit among Jigawa delegates during the convention. Boroffice said, “I decided to sit with delegates from Jigawa to avoid likely embarrassment if I go to pavilion provided for Ondo delegates.

“I could not even enter with a delegate tag because I didn’t have one. I was allowed into this venue because I showed my identity card to them at the gate”.

Responding, the state APC Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, described the senator’s “no-tag claim as disheartening”. Kalejaye “wondered why Boroffice, who had stayed away from all the activities of the state, before and during the event, would paint the leadership of the party in such a terrible light.

According to him, all delegates from Ondo, including Akeredolu, were duly screened by agents of the Convention Committee before issuing them tags.

“While the screening lasted, I recall the name Ajayi Boroffice was called repeatedly without anyone to claim the tag”.