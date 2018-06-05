OML30: Community leaders warn against disruption of oil exploration

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—TRADITIONAL rulers and Presidents General of Isoko communities in the Oil Mining Lease, OML 30, Delta State, have warned against acts capable of disrupting oil exploration in their domains, reiterating their resolve to cooperate with Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, the operators of the oil block.

The community leaders who frowned at some resistance met by the company in its takeover of the oil fields from workers of the former operators, insisted on strict adherence to the Local Content policy in employment and award of contracts, just as they demanded a separate Community Development Board, CDB, for the Isoko nation.

During an emergency stakeholders meeting held in Oleh, Delta State at the instance of Chairmen of Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of the state, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo and Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor, the people said they would deal only with Heritage and officials introduced to them by the company in the management of OML 30 facilities in Isoko land.