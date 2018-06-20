Omadino elders disown Edukughos

WARRI — THE Olare-Aja of Omadino in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Pa Victor Esu and members of the Community Council of Elders, CCE, have disowned Omasan Edukugho and his brother, Buge Edukugho, saying they lack the legitimacy to address themselves as chairman and secretary of Omadino Community Elders’ Council.

The Omadino Elders’ Council in a statement by the Olare-Aja, Pa. Victor Esu, enjoined corporate bodies, government parastatals and members of the general public to disregard an earlier publication captioned “Omadino Council of Elders inaugurates new OEDA Executives,” adding that it was meant to “mislead and equally deceive the public.”

Noting that the controversial report didn’t mention the names of the “non-existing executive of Omadino Employment and Development Association, OEDA, nor where and when the so called inauguration held ,” the community council of elders, said “The authentic new executive of OEDA as widely reported was done at Omadino Community Town Hall on June 8, 2018.”