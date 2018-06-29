Olusola, PDP candidate unfolds Stomach Infrastructure agenda

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, on Thursday promised to expand the stomach infrastructure policy of the Governor Ayodele Fayose’s government ad make it more functional, if elected into office.

He made the statement while unveiling his manifesto encapsulated under the heading; ‘SHIELD’.

According to Olusola, he promised to make tremendous impact in the areas of Security, Social Welfare and Sustainable Human Capital Development, Healthcare Delivery, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Education, all-inclusive Leadership and Governance as well as Development of Agriculture and Tourism.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the PDP candidate promised to partner with private investors to industrialize the state, by providing enabling environment for private sector to partner the state.

“What we intend to do is to draft the consultants in Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital to these cottage hospitals to offer consultancy services once or twice a week. Our people must be healthy to be able to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Olusola added that his government shall devote resources and commitments to the construction of inter and intra city roads, particularly those in the remote towns, while also improving on the urban renewal in Ado Ekiti and local government headquarters initiated by Fayose’s government. “There is need for Ekiti to attract industries to this state, because most of our youths are not gainfully employed. The State alone can’t employ them and any economy that will achieve this must work with the private sector”. He said the state will establish recreation centres in some selected local governments to serve as places of leisure that can develop local economy and prevent rural-urban drift.

Olusola said his government will promote technical education by developing the three Technical Colleges across the State starting with the one in the capital city. “I will start by introducing ICT in all our schools, so that all the teachers can comply with the new trend in education. I believe teachers can stay in the office and communicate with students, this is very essential.

“During my time, the Technical Schools will not be vocational centres alone, it will be entrepreneurial and skills centres.