Olomu stool : We will not disappoint – Kingmakers

Omu-Aran (Kwara) – The Omu-Aran Traditional Council of Chiefs in Kwara State on Monday pledged to ensure diligence and transparency in the selection of a new monarch to fill the vacant stool in the community.



The council headed by Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Petu Atayero of Omu-Aran, made the pledge when members of the Omu-Aran Muslim community paid the Sallah homage to the Olomu’s Palace.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler of the community and Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye, died on Nov. 30, 2017 during a brief illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibitoye had spent more than two decades on the throne.

Awoniyi, who is also the acting traditional head of the community and the Olomu-In-Council, said the assurance was to allay fears being expressed in some quarters over the succession to the Olomu stool.

He said members of the council were resolved to ensure the sustenance of unity and peaceful co-existence among the people of the community.

According to him, no amount of pressure or financial inducement would distract the kingmakers from performing their responsibilities honestly and diligently.

Awoniyi urged religious leaders as well as indigenes and non-indigenes in the community to continue to support the council with prayers to achieve the desired success.

“I want to assure you on behalf of Omu-Aran traditional council and its members that we will not disappoint the community.

“Selection processes toward succession to the vacant Olomu stool is already in top gear and God willing we will surely come out victorious,” Awoniyi said.

Earlier, Alhaji Sodiq Afolayan, the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran Central Mosque, had urged the kingmakers to be alive to their responsibilities.

He noted that any act of omission or commission on the part of the kingmakers in the succession processes would be rewarded by God.

“All eyes are on you to do a thorough job in selecting a God fearing leader for the community.

“We as religious leaders will not relent in interceding on your behalf for God’s divine guidance in carrying out your assignment successfully,’’ the cleric said.

Alhaji Issa Abdulsalam, a renowned Islamic scholar, in a sermon during the visit urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance and patriotism in order to achieve the desired nationhood.

“Our country presently is in dire need of unity, tolerance and sacrifice to move forward.

“This is not about being a Muslim or a Christian, Ibo, Yoruba or Hausa but being a law abiding and patriotic citizen of Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)