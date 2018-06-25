Okunde Blue Waters Scheme : Huge investments threatened as environmental disaster looms

By Sebastine Obasi

Residents and property owners within the Okunde Blue Waters Scheme, part of the ambitious Eko Atlantic City project in Victoria Island, Lagos, now live in constant threat, fear and worry over their investments worth billions of naira. This is because if urgent action is not taken by the state government to complete the reclamation work which appears abandoned for some months now, their investments will soon go down the drain.

Also threatened is Remi Olowude Street, the only access road on the shoreline, part of which has been washed off by the rampaging ocean surge. Road users, as well as residents of the area now live in fear of the impending menace ravaging their environment, Vanguard investigation showed. Lateef Olajide, chairman of the mechanics occupying one of the affected plots told Vanguard that they are terrified by the ocean surge. “We are six mechanics in this place. We are terrified by the increasing ocean surge, which has intensified in the last two months.

“We observed that the government has stopped the reclamation work on the shoreline for about two or three months now. In the past, during rainy season, there used to be normal ocean surge, which we are accustomed to. Since the reclamation work was stopped, the intensity is unprecedented. Half of this plot of land has been washed away. It started with the pulling down of a section of the fence. The remaining part has been weakened because the foundation has been eroded. If nothing urgent is done, our plot of land will be taken over by the sea. We are afraid because our source of livelihood is threatened. We have families to cater for. Few customers now bring their vehicles for repairs for fear of losing them. We appeal that they finish the reclamation work soon, to save us from this looming disaster,” he said.

A resident, Austin Eneanya, who said he has lived in the area for more than three years, stated that the threat from the ocean in the last few months is scary. According to him: “In the three years that I have lived here, I have not experienced this kind of ocean surge. When the government came up with the reclamation project, some of us thought we will be shielded from the menace of the ocean. We were happy. However, just yesterday (last Friday), this fence was pulled down, as you can see. The topsoil has been washed off. We cannot sleep comfortably again. I am afraid, if the government does not quickly finish the reclamation project, most houses on this shore will be carried away. You can imagine investments worth billions of naira on this shore being threatened by the ocean menace. It is really fearful,” Eneanya said.

Another resident, who preferred not to be identified told Vanguard that the Lagos State Government should consider the Dutch example where thick and longer dykes are built as a permanent solution. He explained: “The coast line is threatened. Huge investments are at risk. Environmental disaster is in the making. With the stoppage of the Eko Atlantic ocean reclamation work, the waves are deflected towards the Okunde Blue Water Scheme area.

“Lagos State Government should as a matter of urgency compel the Eko Atlantic City promoters to take immediate action such as bending and closing up the huge retaining walls dredged out of the ocean to shoreline by Goshen. Thick and longer term dykes which the Dutch are known for must be considered to contain this menace.”

With the threat posed by the ocean surge, investments such as the five-storey Twin Waters Entertainment Centre, Vantage Beach Hotel and Resorts, the sprawling Landmark Event Centre, numerous other corporate and residential buildings, as well as yet to be developed plots of land on the shoreline are on the verge of being wiped out.

Meanwhile, efforts made to get the views of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment were not successful as calls put across to the Public Relations Officer, were not answered, neither did he reply the text message sent to him.