Okowa tasks political office holders on service delivery

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has told political office holders and all those serving in government to strive to render good service to their people.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service in honour of Delta State House of Assembly as part of activities to mark its third year anniversary, Okowa commended the House for thanking God, saying that God has been faithful to them all.

Commending the lawmakes for recognising and thanking God, the governor, who was accompanied by former Governor James Ibori and top government functionaries, said God has done great things for them as a state, adding that many more blessings will come their way as they move into the fourth year, especially if the thanksgiving was not routine but a genuine one to appreciate God for His good works.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori promised that the House would continue to make good laws for the benefit of all Deltans.

Oborevwori who spoke with newsmen moments after the thanksgiving, said God has done so much for them as a House in the last one year.