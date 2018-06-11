Okowa pledges to Implement laws on finanacial autonomy for legislature, Judiciary

… Swears-In Obuh, Efenudu as Chairman and Secretary of Delta State Pension Bureau

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said the bill on the financial autonomy of the State Houses of Assembly and judiciary which was recently accented to by President Mohamadu Buhari was made possible by collective efforts from relevant stakeholders.

The governor made the clarifications on Monday in Asaba while swearing-in Mr Tony Obuh and Comrade Lawson Efenudu as Chairman and Secretary of Delta State Pension Bureau respectively.

According to Governor Okowa, “I want to place on record that the constitutional amendments involved the National Assembly, the State Houses of Assembly and eventually the final bill is assented to by the President.”

“So, it is a result of the constitutional amendment in which both tiers of government have been effectively involved in the decision making and I think that it is important that any section of the constitution that is finally signed into law is the constitution that we have given to ourselves as a people to operate, so, every arm of government is involved in its making, but, very important, as a state, as soon as it is finally transmitted to us we will be implementing the law as it is because, we have sworn to adhere to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so be rest assured that we will do so and just for all of us to realize that financial management is a very difficult thing to undertake, but I believe that both the Speaker of the House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of the state are experienced enough to handle their affairs along with the distribution of funds in line with what is budgetarily available and will be able to manage it in such a manner that all of us will be on the right path in terms of accountability,” the Governor stated.

He congratulated Mr Obuh and Comrade Efenudu on their appointments, noting that as experienced technocrats and labour leaders, they should carry out their functions accountably and in transparent manner to enable them win the confidence of labour Unions.

“I believe that the Nigerian workers, especially those in Delta State have been very cooperative with this government, we have developed a partnership which enables all of us to work together because there is no government that can do well without the workforce and the workers have taken us thus far in the course of this administration,” he emphasised.

Responding on behalf of Mr Efenudu, Mr Obuh commended Governor Okowa for deeming them fit to serve the state as Chairman and Secretary of the Bureau of Pensions, assuring that they will do their best with the cooperation of all Deltans to ensure that pensioners in the state get their entitlement as at when due.