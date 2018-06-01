Okowa mourns Punch chairman, Aboderin

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Aboderin family, management and staff of Punch Nigeria Limited, over the death of their Chairman, Mr Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday May 30, 2018.

The Governor also commiserated with members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and sports industry in the country on the death of the respected entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu said Aboderin, will be greatly missed by all stakeholders in the media industry especially for his invaluable contributions to the growth of the sector by creating an enviable standard in the Punch Newspapers.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I identify with the Aboderin family, the Nigerian Union of Journalists,

Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the entire staff and management of Punch Newspapers over the irreparable loss.

“He was a committed journalist, publisher and philanthropist whose commitment to the welfare of his staff truly distinguished Punch Newspaper as an industry leader and pacesetter.

“As we mourn his painful departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest.” the Governor said.