Okowa lauded for construction of Bomadi high tension power tower

By Onozure Dania

House of Representatives member, Mr Nicholas Mutu, has hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for the ongoing construction of a high tension power tower across River Forcados in Bomadi to reconnect the area to the national grid.

Mutu, who represents Bomadi/Patani federal constituency made the remark at his residence in Warri when a delegation of Bomadi Federated Communities led by its Chairman, Mr. Joseph Bekesuoyeibo, paid him a thank-you visit for attracting the construction of road networks to the town.

He said that the bold step taken by Okowa to provide high tension power tower that would distribute power to Bomadi town and its neighbouring communities shows that Mr. Governor has a listening ear and is ready to act on the yearnings of the people.

On the problems of flooding affecting Bomadi town, he promised to liaise with the state government to see if the issue was in the state budget or to add it to Niger Delta Development commission, NDDC’s budget to ensure that there was no duplication of projects.

Earlier, the Bomadi Federated Community’s Chairman, Bekesuoyeibo, expressed joy and thanked Mutu for attracting and executing roads projects that had transformed the landscape and increased the commerce life of the town.