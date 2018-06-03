Breaking News
Okowa, Ibori says integrity, hallmark of good politicians

On 2:41 pm by Urowayino Warami

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa,and  former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori has described integrity as the hallmark of successful politicians.

They made the description yesterday  at the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Michael Adiotomre  at Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

From Right: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; former Governor, Chief James Ibori, and Senator James Manager, during the 80th birthday reception of Chief Mike Adiotomre, in Effurun, Uvwie LGA.

According to Governor Okowa, politics can be played honourably as political positions are platforms for rendering selfless service to humanity.

He described Chief Adiotomre as “an honourable man,  you have proven that you are a man of integrity. “

While congratulating the celebrant, the Governor wished him more years of service to humanity.

To Chief  Ibori,  politicians should be consistent, observing that Chief Adiotomre does not waver on issues he believes in.

“Once you say this is where I am, and where I want to be, you stand by it,” Chief Ibori said, while the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Andrew Onokerhoraye described ChiefAdiotomre as an achiever.

 

 


