Okowa, Ibori says integrity, hallmark of good politicians

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa,and former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori has described integrity as the hallmark of successful politicians.

They made the description yesterday at the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Michael Adiotomre at Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

According to Governor Okowa, politics can be played honourably as political positions are platforms for rendering selfless service to humanity.

He described Chief Adiotomre as “an honourable man, you have proven that you are a man of integrity. “

While congratulating the celebrant, the Governor wished him more years of service to humanity.

To Chief Ibori, politicians should be consistent, observing that Chief Adiotomre does not waver on issues he believes in.

“Once you say this is where I am, and where I want to be, you stand by it,” Chief Ibori said, while the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Andrew Onokerhoraye described ChiefAdiotomre as an achiever.