Okowa holding forth for Ibori political dynasty — Amori 

No Urhobo man in PDP‘ll run against Okowa

•Says Delta Central senatorial district preparing for governorship in 2023

•Speaks on Wike, Ovie Omo-Agege

By Emma Amaize

CHIEF Ighoyota Amori, the Political Adviser to the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, has sagaciously declared that no politician from Delta Central Senatorial district (Urhobo), which he and former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, hail from in Delta State, will contest against the incumbent Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in 2019.

Amori, who is a political strategist and one of the leaders of the party in Delta Central, in an encounter with Saturday Vanguard at Asaba, capital of Delta state, said Urhobo people were preparing for governorship in 2013, adding that it would amount to injustice of the highest order for any Urhobo man to think otherwise, except somebody in another political party.

“2019 is not in Urhobo calculation at all, we are preparing Okowa for 2019 while we are preparing ourselves for 2023. We are not visiting that issue again. If you follow our campaign, almost every aspirant, from one position to the other in Delta Central, you will see the person’s picture and Okowa picture too for 2019. Go and check the banners and posters, including mine and T-shirts, everything we do, the branding of our vehicles, it is you and Okowa,” he categorically stated

Okowa entitled to two tenures

He reiterated: “Right from Day One, we in Delta Central took it that Okowa is entitled to two tenures and like you observed, Ibori had equally made the pronouncement that Okowa is coming back. Urhobos are preparing for 2023, so it is incumbent on us to give our maximum support to Okowa, it is already in our DNA, and there is no Urhobo man unless that person is not a politician or he is not in PDP that is thinking otherwise.”

According to him, “Okowa does not have much work in Delta Central, the only work he has is for him to physically come and let the people know his intention, if not, we have started his campaign. I have told people repeatedly that though Okowa is the governor we are campaigning for, we are equally campaigning for ourselves and PDP because PDP must retain power, so Okowa is just the man in front to benefit from the campaign.”

We took power rotation from PDP constitution

On how the power rotation among the three senatorial districts, which has set apart the party in the state, came about, he said: “It is in PDP constitution, it is power rotation and it is in our constitution. Take the Presidency for example, it is in our constitution that it will rotate between north and south and it is still there. It also clearly stated that power must rotate among the senatorial districts in a state.”

“I do not know if all the states apply the formula, but in Delta state, we started it and we are already in it. Ibori did his two terms, Uduaghan followed with his two terms and Okowa has to finish his two terms. It will be injustice of the highest order for anybody to conceive even in a dream that Okowa should do only one term,” he asserted.

Amori, who maintained that power rotation has come to stay in the state, added: “It is not possible even if Okowa is not doing anything; the governorship will still come from Delta north in PDP. But he is performing to our satisfaction. He is a very intelligent person and is holding forth for the Ibori political family. He knows this, we have said it in his presence and we have said it behind him.”

Okowa good manager of resources

Praising the governor for his dexterity, he noted: “Unfortunately, he (Okowa) came at a time when the economy was bad, but in spite of that, he is still managing to put things right and stabilizing the state. Look at the flood-prone Asaba, the Airport, rehabilitation and construction of roads, he is paying salary and doing a lot of other things. Yes, people will complain that they do not have enough, but you do not have is out of it and you do not have enough is natural.”

PDP will capture power again

Asked the fate of his party seeing the determination of the rival APC to retain power, the political tactician said: “I believe that the PDP as a national party has been tested and has passed the necessary crisis that a mega party would go through and was able to overcome it all. We have gone through the courts, weathered the storm, set up reconciliation committee and it has done very well.”

“Those who left the party because of one thing before are now trooping back and the party now a well maintained and trusted national executive. Presently, we seem not to have crisis in any part of the country, all the states have well established executives down the wards. So what is playing out in the APC is what the PDP, as the oldest party in Africa had long passed through, I believe that with a stable house and functional national executive, PDP is set to capture power again come 2019,” he enthused.

What to do with Obasanjo

Regarding the role of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Amori guardedly said: “He is an elder statesman, who while leaving the PDP said he was quitting politics, that he wants to be a father of the nation, that he was no longer ready to play partisan politics. Clearly, he is monitoring the government of the country and offering criticism where he noticed things are not getting better, so he is playing the role of a statesman. For a man who has already assumed that status as a statesman of international standard and at his age, it is difficult to narrow him down to a political party.”

His words: “It will be an exercise in futility for PDP to go back to ask him to come and be a member of the party again. We talk to him, we go to him for advice and he offers advice and criticism. You know he also criticizes the PDP and we do not take his criticism in bad faith. We listen to him and the one we believe is in the interest of the party, of course, we work on them.”

Wike never commandeered PDP

Amori expressed amusement when asked to react to the insinuation that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has hijacked the party, saying: “It is not true that the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has hijacked the PDP. That is very far from the truth. Wike has not hijacked the PDP at all; he is someone who strongly believes in the PDP. You see, everyone cannot have the same sentimental attachment to a party, Wike believes that he has no other party in his life but PDP. If PDP disintegrates today, some people will probably have alternative.”

“Wike has no alternative, so his passion for PDP is very strong. It is that passion that is being misinterpreted to say that he has hijacked the PDP. He does not tell Delta state what to do with the PDP; neither does he tell Cross-River nor Akwa Ibom or other states of the federation. It is very unfortunate that the national chairman happened to come from the same state with Wike, but that does not mean that Wike has taken over the party.

“The chairman must come from a state. It could be from Delta or anywhere. The deputy national chairman comes from a state, vice chairman comes from a state too and I am telling you from experience that not every governor wants a national chairman to come from his state if you look at the experiences we had in the past. This is because there is always a tendency for a superiority contest between the governor and national chairman, you remember what happened in Bauchi between Mu’azu and the state governor and so many governors do not even want the national chairman from their states.

“But Wike believes that he can cope and when Secondus offered to serve as national chairman, he gave him his support and that is what it should be. So that does not mean that Wike has hijacked the party at all, he has his own problem in Rivers state and other governors have their problems in their various states too.

I’m not at war with Ovie Omo-Agege

Elected as Senator representing Delta Central in 2015, Amori had his dream cut short after being sworn-in, following the litigation victory of incumbent Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over him, a development that has sewn distrust between them, but he disagreed to the suggestion when Saturday Vanguard brought up the matter.

Amori said: “I have never been at war with Ovie Omo-Agege, we have never been at war, eh, we used to be in the same political party, PDP, but for reasons best known to him, he left the PDP, actually from one political party to the other. I think the present one is APC. So if there is any political contest between PDP and APC. Of course that will look like a contest between me and him, but I have never mentioned his name in any of my outings. Also, I do not see him as an enemy, the only way I see it is that we belong to two different political parties; I do not consider anybody as my enemy.”

“If you know how politics is played, somebody who is your enemy today can tomorrow become your political friend. Can you imagine that Ovie Omo-Agege and Great Ogbou being in the same party after all they said about themselves in the past? But today, they are in the same party, which is life for you. Can you also imagine Ogboru and O’tega Emerhor being in the same party after all the rubbish they said about themselves? Can you also imagine Ali Modu Sheriff and the governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima being in the same part? Unless you are in politics, you may not really understand how the political game plays out. So I hardly make adverse comment about anybody because somebody who is not with you today can be with you tomorrow. It is a matter of interest” he added.

I’m set to return to Senate

Do you wish to return to the Senate, next year, Amori did not wait for the completion of the question before answering: “The race is seriously on already, of course, we have put behind all that happened to us in 2015, we have been campaigning, preparing for our primary coming up August-September. We are very set for a return.”