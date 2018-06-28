Okowa greets Dein of Agbor at 41

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday congratulated, HRM Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, Dein of Agbor Kingdom on the ocassion of his 41st birthday anniversary on Friday 29th June, 2018.

Okowa in a statement in Asaba, Thursday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, commended the monarch for making Agbor kingdom peaceful and investor-friendly since he ascended the ageless throne of his forefathers decades ago.

The Governor noted that His Majesty’s ascension to the throne has brought immense development to his people noting that “Keagborekuzi is a man of reforms introduced myriad of reforms as are necessary to drive the kingdom, safe and sound, into the next millennium.

“His contributions to addressing the issues of unemployment, social deviance and value orientation among youths remains indelible leading to the establishment the Agbor Youth Learning, Development and Empowerment Centre.

“His Majesty equally instituted cultural and traditional reformes to enhance the cohesion of the kingdom, hedge up its competitiveness, raise its visibility at the national and trans-national fora, and increase its strategic relevance in the increasingly relevant traditional institution in our increasingly dynamic polity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate with HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu I, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom on the ocassion of his 41st birthday anniversary on Friday 29th June, 2018.

The Governor joins the people of Ika Nation particularly the Agbor people in celebrating His Royal Majesty with good health, wisdom and strength to continue ruling the people of Agbor Kingdom.

Continuing; “As a bastion of culture and tradition, Dein, has played significant role in the promotion of harmony among Agbor people and their neighbours.

The Governor thanked the people of Agbor for reposing confidence on the monarch as well as giving him the needed support and cooperation since he ascended the throne.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of your

kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear Delta State,” the Governor said.