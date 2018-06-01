Okowa, Ekweremadu, Describe Education As Solution To Nigeria’s Challenges

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described education as solution to the crisis ravaging Nigeria.

The duo spoke on when the Deputy Senate President commissioned a multi-billion naira, ultra-modern library complex built by Governor Okowa’s administration in Asaba.

According to Governor Okowa, “it is not enough to have an edifice, it is very important for our people to imbibe reading culture because, an educated people cannot be enslaved.”

Senator Ekweremadu who was enthused that Governor Okowa’s administration could deem it fit to complete such a library complex, observed that Nigeria was colonised in the past because of ignorance, but, with sound education, most of the crisis ravaging the country would be a thing of the past.

“The challenges we have today as a nation, such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other vices can be pushed away through education and I want to appeal to Nigerians to embrace education,” he said, adding, “you (Governor Okowa) have empowered your people today by completing this library complex, you are leading by example.”

While describing the Governor as a manager of time and resources, Senator Ekweremadu emphasised that the Governor has shown commitment as a leader who believes in “modern Nigeria where no one is oppressed.”

“I want to thank you for making it possible for me to witness your accomplishments, we are happy to be associated with you, you have done so much for your people,” the Deputy Senate President who commissioned series of roads before commissioning the Library complex asserted.

Senator Ekweremadu had earlier, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a multi-billion naira Delta State Central Secretariat complex which when completed, will cater for all the accommodation needs of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government within the state.

He also, inspected multi-billion naira storm drainage project embarked on by the Governor Okowa’s administration in the state.