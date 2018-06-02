Okowa has done creditably well in three years, says Team Hillary DG

Engineer Daniel Ossai, Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to Delta State Governor on Project Monitoring, has praised his boss on his achievements of the last three years.

Ossai explained that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s landmark achievements are numerous and visible for all to see.

According to him, the SMART agenda of Okowa is worthy of emulation by the remaining 35 state governors in the country.

Ossai, who is also the Director General of the Team Hillary For Okowa 2019, averred that to attest to his good governance, early this year, the publishers of Daily Independent newspapers, one of the nation’s critical media outfit, bestowed on the governor “the well deserved award of Governor of the Year 2017”.

“For the records, Governor Okowa’s achievements in the area of road construction and maintenance are worthy of praises,” he added.

He disclosed that work was either ongoing or completed on over 193 projects.