Okowa, a detribalised governor —Tidi

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has been commended for his development strides in the state in the last three years.

Chairman, Warri South Local Government Area of the state, Mr Mike Tidi, who spoke at a rally in Delta North senatorial district at Olleh, Isoko, said the governor has made significant impact, describing him as a detribalized leader.

His words, “Within this remarkable period, Governor Okowa has successfully exemplified his leadership role in the state as a product of the collective electoral will of the good and great people of Delta who gave him their votes to become their governor across the various senatorial districts and local government areas of the state.

“We see prudence, transparency and accountability in managing the lean finances of the state, economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, constructive engagement of youths and women for economic empowerment, institution of a social security direction for the most vulnerable in the society, focus on restructuring of DESOPADEC for the benefit of the oil producing areas of the state, as well as, peace building and rural development.”