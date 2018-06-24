Okowa challenges those in authority to live exemplary life

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged Christians who are in positions of authority to live exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service to mark the birthday and appointment of Pastor Emmanuel Emefienim as Executive Director of Sterling Bank yesterday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Champions Cathedral, Warri, Governor Okowa stated actions should be used more by Christians in positions of authority to win souls for Christ.

“We must ensure that our lives in service, no matter what we do or say, should be impactful unto men that God will be happy,” the governor who was accompanied to the Church service by aides said.

He emphasised, “many people are not interested in what you say, they want to emulate your lifestyle and we must realise that people are looking at us, the greatest preaching we can do is for our lifestyle to depict that truly, we are serving the Lord.”

Governor Okowa commended Pastor Emefienim for thanking God, observing, “those who give thanks to God are happy people with a lot of peace in their heart, seek the peace and joy of the Lord because, it is more than riches of the world.”

“In every elevation, there is greater expectations from you, to use the position to serve God; the Lord expects us to be epistle to others because, when you live exemplary life, you impact on so many lives,” he stated.

The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, represented at the occasion by his Special Assistant on Evangelism, Pastor J. T. Kolajaiye in a sermon, said, giving thanks to God brings about increase from God.

According to him, “if you know how to appreciate the Almighty God, you will know how to receive from the Almighty God, if you want God to multiply your little, give thanks to God.”

He continued, “thanksgiving can provoke restoration, it also brings about more blessings; any time you are giving thanks to God, you are doing the right thing.”

He also, admonished Christians to put their hope in God and lay less emphasis on things of the world, emphasising, “know that there is life after death.”