Okowa backing agitation for Petroleum Industrial Bill — Pirah

Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Delta State, Mr Mofe Pirah, has disclosed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is at the fore front of the agitation for the Petroleum Industrial Bill, PIB.

Pirah made the disclosure in a chat with our correspondent at Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, stating that the governor’s position during the first public hearing on the bill was that oil bearing communities should have five percent of the profit of oil companies operating in their areas.

The Commissioner who also disclosed that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor and himself will lead other stakeholders on the matter to the Senate Committee hearing on the bill at Abuja stating that plans are under way to build an oil tankers park to decongest the Warri/Effurun Expressway of oil tankers, saying that a site has been provided for the project in the area.

He called for the removal of petroleum matters from exclusive list to concurrent list so that states can have an input on Petroleum matters. He, however, averred that Delta State has a monitoring committee for checking the bill excesses of unscrupulous petroleum dealers during fuel crisis.

He had earlier scored Okowa high on his third year in office as governor of Delta State in terms of road infrastructure, remodeling of Asaba Airport, construction of drainage in Asaba, building of central secretariat in Asaba, adding that ” on youth empowerment,he has empowered over 4,000 youths in skill acquisition programme. And another 1,240 job creation through skill acquisition programme has been approved for 2018/2019 .”

The Commissioner averred that the agro park in Oghwashi Uku will soon be opened and that investors will be coming. He then remarked that governor Okowa has done tremendously well considering the fact that the governor came on board when there was a drop in oil price and allocation coming to the state was poor due to the unpatriotic activities of Niger Delta Avengers in Delta State.