Okorocha, Ohakim in war of words

…Ohakim most hated in Imo—Okorocha

…Okorocha has lost crediilty—Ohakim

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—IMO State governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday described Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of the state, as the most hated politician in Imo.

Okorocha was reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, to a statement credited to Ohakim, that some of the Okorocha’s projects that collapsed including the children’s bridge were as a result of poor construction.

The former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim had responded that in terms of governance, Okorocha has lost crediilty and has been rejected by Imo people.

According to Okorocha, “Since the former governor of the state, Chief Ikedi Godson Ohakim announced his intention to contest the governorship election again in the state,he has developed the sickening impression that the only way he can achieve that tall dream is by attacking Governor Rochas Okorocha in the media repeatedly and he has been doing it to the best of his ability.

“He does not even talk like someone who has governed the state before. He does not also watch the conduct of Chief Achike Udenwa, also a former governor.

“When the government began the remodeling of the children park’s bridge to connect it with Heroes’ Square to avoid the traffic jam along that Concord Hotel road. Whene there was a big function at the place, Chief Ohakim would picked an unfounded information from the social media and said the bridge collapsed, which was not true.”

In Ohakim’s reaction through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Collins Ughalla, he said: “Okorocha does not like the truth. Going by the 2011 governorship election, Imo people loved Ohakim, so much.

“They voted for him and he won that election. Don’t forget that the election was militarized. It also witnessed the kidnapping of the returning officer from Ohaji/Egbema local government, which had 34,000 votes.

“Don’t forget Ohaji/Egbema, remains a PDP stronghold and the votes were Ohakim’s votes. The votes from Oguta LGA, remains inconclusive. They did not allow it to be counted. If you put all these together, you will find out that Imo people did not reject Ohakim. Today, Imo people now know that Ohakim is a saint compared to Okorocha.”