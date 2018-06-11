Okorocha/Madumere rift deepens

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The growing rift between Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, and his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha, has deepened, following an allegation making the rounds in the state that Madumere has abandoned his office for 90 days.

Reacting to the rumour, the Special Assistant, SA, to the Deputy Governor, Mazi Uche Onwuchekwa, opined that “the allegation could only emanate from mischievous elements”.

Similarly, some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Allied Forces, who were contacted on phone yesterday, said: “We know where the allegation is coming from, but it cannot help their cause. Truth will always triumph over falsehood,especially now that we are collectively fighting against tyranny, injustice and palpable fraud.”

In his own reaction, Onwuchekwa said: “The insinuation that the Deputy Governor has abandoned his office, is a fat lie. It could only have emanated from mischievous elements.”

He described his boss as “a very responsible public officer, who has been coming to the office when necessary, since his main job of handling boundary issues is in the field”.

Continuing, the Deputy Governor’s SA said that his principal has proved beyond reasonable doubt that “he is a result oriented public officer, who has never abdicated his official responsibilities”.

A civil servant in the Deputy Governor’s Office, who spoke on strict grounds of anonymity, equally denied that Madumere has been staying away from office for a long time.

“It is not correct that he (Madumere) has been staying away from his office. Are you sure it is not part of the ploy to pin something on him, so as to make his eventual impeachment simple? The man stays away only when he is out of the state or on field work, especially for boundary matters”, the civil servant said.

He recalled that only last week, the Deputy Governor played host to a number of people and groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, in his office.

“Although the office leaks each time it rains, thus begging for serious attention, the Deputy Governor has been putting up with this ugly situation patiently. I wonder where the story is coming from. I see the entire allegation as sheer mischief.