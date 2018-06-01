Okorocha in Imo: Survival moves

Having been outsmarted by former associates, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State who not too long ago declared that he had retired his political adversaries is desperately trying to salvage what had been an eventful political ascent.

By Chinonso Alozie

It was like a jolt out of the blues when earlier this week that the new executive of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a memorandum to the national chapter of the party canvassed disciplinary action on Governor Okorocha.

In a terse resolution following a meeting of the State Working Committee, SWC of the party, the state chapter of the party declared thus:

“Pursuant to Article 21D (11) of the APC constitution, the State Working Committee, SWC, has made appropriate recommendations to the NWC of our great party to take adequate disciplinary measures against the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Anayo Ethelbert Okorocha, for engaging in various anti-party activities, which could lead to breakdown of law and order in the State,” the communiqué endorsed by the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nwabueze Oguchienti affirmed.

The move against Okorocha follows the governor’s loss of the party’s structure after his former associates rebelled against his plot to foist his son-in-law and chief of staff as his successor.

The rivals, including his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, Senator Hope Uzodinma with the tacit support of the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso were able to organise the round of congresses that led to a new party structure in the state that is not in control of the governor.

Okorocha becomes the second APC governor after Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to have lost the structure of the party to contenders within the state they govern.

The governor who had blamed the John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee, NWC for his woes is now said to be looking forward to the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the new national chairman to salvage his situation.

Okorocha, remarkably was among the first governors to identify with Oshiomhole and was present at the former governor’s public declaration for the office of National Chairman of the APC last month.

Oshiomhole’s success it is believed will greatly enhance Okorocha’s survival as it is expected to push his adversaries to accommodate him.

Okorocha has, however, not given up and has recently raised the stakes with the appointment of a rival state executive of the party with Chris Oguoma as chairman.

The Oguoma led executive is working in parallel with the Hilary Eke led executive that emerged at the state congress that was boycotted by the Okorocha tendency in the state.

The appointment of the Oguoma led executive was shocking to many political stakeholders given the fact that the governor after disagreeing with the outcome of the last congresses had gone ahead to challenge the validity of the congress in the courts. The governor’s move in appointing a rival party structure even before the case was concluded was shocking to stakeholders.

Even more, allies of the governor had gone ahead to take over the state secretariat office of the APC in Owerri.

Few days after, suspected hoodlums set fire at the party secretariat. An incident said to have forced Eke’s leadership out of their official offices.

The recognition of a factional executive by the governor, has been described by some members of his party as anti party activities that that attract heavy sanction on the governor, who is perceived to be sponsoring the

In what looks like a message of reprieve, Okorocha has justified the suspension of Eke, by Oguoma’s led camp and said that for Eke to be suspended that he has ceased to be the chairman of the party in the state.

According to Okorocha, “Let me say this if anybody wants to practice democracy let there be congress. Go to the ward talk to your people and vote.

“Hillary Eke’s time is finished. He can’t be a chairman constitutionally, until he is elected.

“There is a court order stopping that congress and there is another court order stopping them from parading themselves as executives of APC.

“So they do not even exist so what Eke is doing does not exist. The only person we have recognized now is the acting chairman, Chris Oguoma. This is just a kind of conspiracy from those people I brought up politically.”

Responding, the Publicity Secretary of APC, in the state, under Eke’s leadership,

Nwabueze Oguchienti said: “The congress of the party is purely an internal affair. The NWC put the guidelines and if you fail to follow the rules then you want to leave the party. You must be dreaming when you think that you can be a party chairman by on appointment.”