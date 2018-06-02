How Okorocha blinded us – Dr Ekechi

…The Imerienwe Declaration and why we had to demystify him

It is no longer news that palpable schism has enveloped All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State. It is also true that some bigwigs within the party, have wrestled power from the grip of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

In this exclusive interview with Chidi Nkwopara, the Convener of Imo APC Restoration Coalition, Dr. Theodore O. E. Ekechi, tells it all. He was a Commissioner of Information and Strategy and later became Imo’s Director, Election Planning and Monitoring Committee for President Buhari’s Campaign Council in Imo.

What really is the issue between your group and Governor Rochas Okorocha?

We are witnesses to the bad, retrogressive, appalling policies and other absurdities that have been taking place in our great party and state governance. I must also say that being major players and stakeholders of APC in Imo State, we decided to come together in order to save the party and state from further degeneration and disintegration.

The Governor’s anti-people and anti-party actions, particularly since his second term, have been contemptible, despicable and condemnable. So, we are convinced that unless urgent steps are taken in calling him to order, the APC is headed for a shameful, abysmal and colossal failure in the state, in the 2019 elections. And this will tragically cut across and regrettably affect all of the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly chances.

We sincerely expected that our actions will drive the Governor, as the leader of the party in the state, to change his modus operandi and instill law, order and discipline, as well as promote peace and tranquility, as the party gets set for the all important primaries in the state.

When did you realize that the Governor does not mean well for Owerri senatorial zone?

For me, it is not strictly about Owerri zone, but more of the impunity associated with his actions. None of his contemporaries can be perceived as a saint but I would think that our Governor, who enjoyed unprecedented loyalty from Imolites, at a point concluded that everybody has been conquered. Hence, he closed his ears and eyes to any good counsel, except those that massage his ego, urging him to push forward.

From the beginning, it was self evident that Okorocha, like most politicians, has an unquenchable thirst for raw power. However, his angelic, broad smiles and philanthropic dispositions, blinded most of us who worked with him and indeed, Ndimo to the real motives behind his administrative and political style and philosophy.

Like a people under some sort of spell,we watched helplessly as the Governor systematically captured all powers of state to himself. He then started patronizing more and more, his immediate family members and cronies, particularly his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Having rendered the Ministries, Local Government Councils and the House of Assembly impotent, impoverished his Exco and rejigged the Traditional Council institution, the state laid prostrate before him. He then became accountable to nobody, both for his actions and in the deployment of state resources.

It did not end there. He embarked on unprecedented anti-people demolitions and whimsical embarkation of none growth stimulating projects. As he began to assert himself as an emperor, he insulted and assaulted the Church, civil service, organized private sector, artisans, pensioners and numerous stakeholders, who dared raise a question.

At what point did you decide to call the bluff?

The last straw that broke the Camel’s back was the tinkering of the future. Beyond his eight-year reign with all the monumental blunders, Owelle wanted to inherit or succeed himself with a third term by proxy. To achieve this, he clandestinely, surreptitiously, launched an endorsement project by the 27 local council areas, for his former errand boy, son in-law and now his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, who comes from the same Orlu Zone as him, for governor.

With Chief Achike Udenwa’s rule of eight years and his imminent rule of eight years, it translates to Orlu Zone ruling Imo State for almost unbroken period of 16 years!

Ndimo think this is unjust, inequitable, against good conscience and fairness. Besides, the said son in-law is just an ordinary boy, who is being glorified out of size. But more provoking is the manner in which he went about procuring the endorsement, using state resources to intimidate and coerce party faithful into submission.

Some of us, in good conscience, concluded that enough was enough, otherwise, posterity would condemn us for being part of unprecedented impunity.

Consequently, in the company of other well meaning Imo APC members, I convened the Restoration Coalition of Imo APC in my Umuoye Imerienwe, country home, wherein we issued what is now known as Imerienwe Declaration or Restoration Declaration. Ever since then, our membership swelled beyond imaginable proportion and there has been no going back.

What is Imerienwe Declaration?

The Imerienwe Declaration or Restoration Declaration, articulated the above narrative, unequivocally condemns the actions and antics of the Governor, particularly towards his third term by proxy antics. It calls for total rejection of the clandestine son in-law endorsements, which it describes as leprous and urged the people of Imo State and beyond, to resist the Governor’s impunity.

Is he still holding to the party or has he completely lost out in the congresses?

I would not say that the Governor or anybody for that matter, has completely lost out. The victory we seek is not the victory of pushing anybody out. We are only against impunity, injustice and actions that are contemptible of the people. We have demystified Rochas and in the process restored the coveted, ancient-long dignity of Ndigbo, thereby resurrecting hope for APC, not only in Imo but also in the South East. The congress is only one of the means and not the end. It is a clear manifestation of our resolve to resist impunity and unbridled, vaulting ambition of a third term by proxy.

Is there any plan to harmonize the outcome of the congress?

The congress is a party constitutional process that allows the party and her people to decide, select, affirm and confirm officers, who will see to the administration of the party, at various levels, over a period of time. Anything outside this is a truncation of the will of the people and negation of democratic principles. Harmonization will compromise the sanctity of the congress, and we hope the party will not be lured into it.

Is the Governor making moves to reach your group?

As a group, nothing of such has come to my knowledge, but individually, I cannot rule out that such has happened and is still happening.

Yours is a coalition of so many interest groups. How will you check yourselves against possible implosion?

We are all of APC – the new and the old. We may have diverse aspirations and diverse smaller interests, but we are bound by one common denominator – interest, which is ensuring that APC thrives in Imo State and the South East. The united resolve with which we prosecuted this challenge, should be a lesson for those who wish to learn that impunity will no longer have a place in Imo State.

We have evolved a natural mechanism to weed out or temper anybody with unbridled ambition. Some of us have put on hold any immediate partisan ambition and are willing to make the sacrifice and wield the big stick when and where necessary.

Where will the gubernatorial slot swing to?

For now, I don’t know where it will swing to but I know for sure, where it will not go to and that is Orlu Zone, and all major stakeholders are in agreement with this.

In addition, any candidate who appears to have Okorocha’s support or sympathy, nay not have our support.

Are you happy with the economic situation in the state?

Of course, I am not and nobody is. Imo is a sad story of squandered opportunities, misplaced priorities and playing to the gallery. To be fair, the Governor has over the past seven years, embarked on landmark structures, but these structures are not configured to serve any meaningful economic stimuli.

There are no linkages, no integration nor plans for sustainable utilization. I am tempted to describe them as elephant projects in the resemblance of development and not growth.

What is your view on the plight of Imo pensioners?

One must be fair to admit that the issue of pension has been a recurring challenge for many years, in many states. But the Rochas style has been most humiliating as it erodes the dignity of our senior citizens. Every now and then, they are lured out of their homes to whimsical locations for various forms of unending verifications. The ensuing trauma has seen to the death of many. That all this trouble is for a pittance of just 40 percent of their deserved pay is despicable.