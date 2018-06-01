Okorocha absent as APC S’East excos meet

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—AN expanded meeting of the Southeast zonal executive committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, met in Abuja yesterday with the aim of forging a common front ahead of the June 23 national convention of the party.

The zone’s only APC governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo State was, however, not present. The governor said the meeting of stakeholders including ministers could not have been lawfully constituted without him, being the leader of the party in the zone.

Declaring the meeting open, the National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone, Prince Emma Eneuwku said gone were the days when the Igbo were seen as a divided people incapable of solving their own problems.

He said that since the “sun rises from the East, many political pundits have stated that until Nigeria produces a leader of Southeast extraction, its problem might not be over.”

Apart from state executives of the party from the zone, those who attended the meeting included Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, ex-Govs. Orji Uzor Kalu, Sullivan Chime, Martins Elechi, Senator Ben Uwajimogu, among others.

Eneukwu explained that though the meeting was expanded to include ministers from the zone, members of the state Houses of Assembly were excluded because constitutionally, they are not members of the zonal caucus.

Responding on his absence at yesterday’s meeting, Governor Okorocha speaking through his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo said:

“If the governor is there you will know it is a genuine stakeholders’ (meeting), you cant be having stakeholders of the party in a meeting without the governor who is the leader of the party in the zone.

“Any meeting without the governor, Rochas Okorocha presiding is not an APC caucus meeting. Any meeting anybody is organising without Governor Rochas Okorocha presiding is just a waste of time.”