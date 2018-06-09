Okoh-Oguma joins Ughelli /Udu Fed. Constituency House of Reps race

The immediate past Vice Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council Olorogun Eunice Daji Okoh- Oguma has declared her interest to contest the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency seat under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Speaking at press conference at her campaign office in Otu-Jeremi, the Okwagbe- born politician explained that her going into the contest is to give the people of her constituency quality representation at the National Assembly in 2019. She said with her wealth of experience as a former vice chairman of Ughelli South LGA, her meritorious service at the Delta State Local Government Service Commission and as an entrepreneur she has the prowess to manage the abundant human/natural resources of Ughelli South /Udu federal constituency for the benefit of the people.

While answering questions on her chances of winning the contest, she disclosed that there was an unwritten gentle man agreement between the political leaders in the three local government areas in the federal constituency which states that each of the local government in the constituency should produce a candidate for a tenure at a time, saying further that the Udu/Ughelli North local government areas have produced candidates for the seat, and therefore it should be the turn of Ughelli South to produce the candidate of the seat in 2019, pointing out that the House Representatives seat has never been represented by a woman from her council.

She further called on the people of her Constituency to ensure they have their PVCs as “this is the only way they can appreciate Okowa’s government and the party for the rapid transformation of the Federal Constituency”.

The Director General of her Campaign Organization, Hon. Charles Leleji who spoke at the event affirmed that his principal has made consultations to the three LGAs making up the Federal Constituency and that she is the people’s choice for the Federal Constituency in 2019.