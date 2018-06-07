Okaruefe joins Delta Assembly race

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—FORMER Vice Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Raphael Okaruefe, has declared his intention to vie for the state House of Assembly seat for Isoko South constituency II in the 2019 general election.

Making the declaration at Okpolo – Enwhe ward 09, Okaruefe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, reiterated his determination to give effective representation to the people of the constituency.

He said that human capital development of the constituents would be his main focus if elected, adding “l know the yearnings and aspirations of the people of this constituency. l have decided to come out to solicit your support as the need to put smiles on the faces of our people is sacrosanct.

“I will work to ensure that the youths are gainfully employed to reduce youth restiveness. I have confidence in the people and promise not to disappoint you.”