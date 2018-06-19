Ojougboh’s move to unseat Okowa ridiculous—Nwagwor

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta North senatorial district, Mr. Ike Nwagwor, yesterday, described as pathetic, the declaration by All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in the state, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, that he would do a single tenure to complete the turn of Delta North.

Nwagwor, immediate past Secretary of PDP in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, said: “It is laughable to hear Dr. Cairo Ojougboh talk about doing only one tenure and completing the turn of Delta North when the sitting governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is performing creditably well is yet to finish his first term.

“It shows how myopic and desperate Cairo Ojougbo could be by plotting to shortchange the people of Delta North because of his blind ambition.”

He also faulted Ojougboh’s claim that the country was producing 7,000 megawatts of electricity under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government, saying it was tissue of lies to deceive the electorate.