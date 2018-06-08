Ojougboh alleges plot against APC by PDP in Delta

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—ALL Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Delta state, Dr Cairo Ojougboh has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state are plotting mayhem against the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead the 2019 general elections warning that the APC will resist any attempt to intimidate its members.

” Now they are plotting mayhem ahead the elections in Delta state by buying guns and speed boats to be used in the riverine areas by their thugs. For the sake of killing people during the elections. So if they kill everybody who will be left in Delta state that the PDP will rule. But we will not fold our hands and watch them kill us we will resist them” he declared.

Ojougboh who declared that he regretted the support he gave to the incumbent governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in 2015, insisted that the APC will capitalize on what he described as the alleged failure of the PDP led government in Delta state to improve the lives of the people, execute projects that will better the lives of the people, in defeating the PDP in 2019.

Speaking to Vanguard, Ojougboh asserted that , “Okowa is a disappointment to the Ika nation and we all regret making him governor. The man calls God God and it is unfortunate. But my joy is that God is a living God, we the Ika people are ashamed of him.”