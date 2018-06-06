Oil spill hits Bayelsa community

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A massive oil spillage from Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC pipeline has been reported in Aghoro communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Confirming the spillage to newsmen, the leadership of the communities and field monitors from the Environmental Rights Action, ERA, said the spill which occurred along the 24 inch Trans-Ramos pipeline of SPDC had affected Aghoro communities and neighbouring communities in Bayelsa and Delta states.

Lamenting the adverse effect of the spillage, Secretary to the Community Development Committee, CDC, of Aghoro 2, Justin Gbagbiri said: “This oil spill happened on May 17, the river is one of our major sources of drinking, but since this spillage occurred, we cannot use the river anymore, and the spill has affected most of our activities here.”