Ohanaeze youths condemn arrest of Abaribe, demand his immediate release

By Anayo Okoli & Levinus Nwabughiogu

UMUAHIA—OHANAEZE Ndigbo Youth Wing, OYW, has condemned continued detention of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by the operatives of the DSS, and demanded his immediate release.

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths, the continued detention of Senator Abaribe without even allowing him access to his family members, doctor and lawyer is a gross violation of his rights.

Rising from a meeting at its Headquarters in Enugu, OYW said “human rights abuses, infringement on citizens rights and high handedness under the present administration has become extra ordinary and will no longer be tolerated, especially against outspoken democrats.”

They argued that the DSS had “no justification for treating Senator Abaribe like a criminal” and warned that “Igbo youths shall not take it anymore.”

OYW also rejected the proposal by the Federal Government to set up cattle ranches in some states with public funds, saying no part of Igbo land was interested in the proposed ranches.

“We reject the Federal Government’s proposed cattle ranches in Ebonyi State and indeed in any part of Igbo land.

“Cattle business is a private business and owners of the business can secure land and set up ranches with their funds if they are interested and reap the gains and not government using public funds to set up ranches for private business people,” the group said in a communiqué signed by Dr. Kingsley Dozie, National Deputy President, the National Secretary, Uchenna Madubihe and the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Osmond Nkeoma.

They also expressed displeasure over the cut in the budgetary provisions for some vital projects in the South East zone in the recently signed 2018 budget.

“We have as well, keenly observed with sadness the way the budgetary allocations meant to finance the projects in the South East geopolitical zone was drastically cut down.

“We see this as injustice being meted on us for no reason. It is totally unfair and we see it as a continuation of the age long marginalization of Ndigbo. Ndigbo deserves the best share in Nigeria project.

“A lot has been done against us especially in this present administration. We are keenly watching as the events unfold”, the communiqué further said.

Constituents call for senator’s release

Also, constituents of the detained senator from Abia South Senatorial District have called for his immediate release.

The people under the aegis of Obioma Ngwa Welfare Association, Abuja, in a statement entittled: “Appeal to the Department of State Service, DSS, for the Release of Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Representing Abia South District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” pleaded with the Director of the Service, Mr. Lawal Daura to intervene in the matter.

According to the statement by the chairman of the group, Chief Achi Eric Egwuibe on Sunday, the constituents expressed shock that days after Abaribe’s arrest, there had been no concrete charges against him that could warrant his continued detention.

The statement reads: “We, the members of Obioma Ngwa Welfare Association, Abuja, a sociocultural body made up of the constituency of the detained distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe received with dismay the shocking news of his arrest and detention by the operatives of the Department of the State Service, DSS, a few days ago.

“We are further shocked that three days after his arrest and detention, there are no concrete charges under the law against him.

“We hereby appeal to the Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura to use his good office to ensure Senator Abaribe’s immediate release.”