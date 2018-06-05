Ogun lawmakers clash: Mafe is after my life – Adeleye

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE member representing Remo North constituency in Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Adebiyi Adeleye, has raised the alarm over alleged “threats and attack” on his life by a fellow lawmaker, Adeyinka Mafe, who is the Majority Leader of the House.

Adeleye also alleged that suspected hoodlums sponsored by Mafe, attacked him physically during the coronation of the Odemo of Isara, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe, on May 24.

The lawmaker said this at a briefing, yesterday, in Isara, Remo North Local Government Area of the state, explaining that he had arrived at the venue of the ceremony in company of his supporters, when some hoodlums led by one Segun Agabi, started to hit them and eventually prevented them from sitting at the main arena of the ceremony.

He added that the hoodlums were boasting that they were sent and instructed by Mafe to attack and strip him naked, if he was sighted at the coronation.

The lawmaker, who traced the attack on him to his decision to dump All Progressives Congress, APC, for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, further alleged that the hoodlums later invaded his constituency office with guns and other dangerous weapons and shot sporadically to scare residents.

He said the hoodlums, who equally shattered his office with stones and bottles, did not meet him, but manhandled his office assistant.

Adeleye added that the incident was reported at the Nigeria Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, and that four persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

It’s cheap blackmail, Mafe replies

In a swift reaction, Mafe said he was amazed by the allegations from a fellow lawmaker, describing it as cheap blackmail.

Mafe explained that though he was aware that there was an altercation between Adeleye, his supporters and youths of the town, he maintained that he was not privy to the altercation, insisting that he sat on the high table with other dignitaries throughout the event.

Mafe’s words: “I am amazed by the cheap blackmail from a colleague, if truly he said so. I didn’t attend the coronation with thugs. I am aware that there was an altercation between him, his supporters and the youths of the town.

“But I suspected it is local politics or the fact that he was perceived as being opposed to the installation of the new monarch.

“I was seated on the high table with the Kabiyesi and other dignitaries throughout the occasion, but he was seated in the crowd. So I cannot say exactly what transpired.

“I left the venue for Sagamu after the presentation of staff of office and acceptance speech by Kabiyesi.”

On Adeleye’s defection from APC to PDP, Mafe said: “I am not even aware that he has defected from APC because as the Majority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the House records shows he is still in APC.”